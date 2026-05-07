That 50th Feeling
Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Sebastian Tregarthen recorded a goal and assist as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-1 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday night as Ronaldo Damus also recorded his 50th regular season goal in the USL Championship for the visitors.
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