Thank You, Mud Hens Fans

September 13, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Toledo, OH - 2018 was a banner year in so many ways for the Toledo Mud Hens-- thank you fans for making it memorable.

Winning Season:

The Mud Hens won the International League West Division with a record of 73-66, marking Toledo's first winning season since 2009. The Mud Hens qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2007, after going 11-4 down the stretch to secure a postseason berth. While Toledo started the playoffs with a win, the Hens lost to Durham in the Governors' Cup Semifinals, 3 games to 1.

Hens at the Triple-A All-Star Game:

Chad Huffman and Dawel Lugo represented Toledo at the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game in Columbus. Jim Adduci and Ronny Rodriguez were also named to the IL All-Star Team but did not play due to call-ups to Detroit. Chad Huffman made it a special time by winning the Triple-A Home Run Derby.

Big Year for Stewart:

While Christin Stewart sat out the Triple-A All-Star Game due to injury, he slugged his way to being named to the 2018 International League Postseason All-Star Team. Stewart tied for the league lead in home runs with 23 and finished third in the IL with 77 RBI.

Toledo-Detroit Connection:

A total of 28 players saw playing time in Toledo and Detroit in 2018, including 12 position players and 16 pitchers. That includes five players who made their Major League debuts this year: Ryan Carpenter, Mike Gerber, Grayson Greiner, Dawel Lugo and Ronny Rodriguez.

King Returns:

Mike Hessman was honored at Fifth Third Field as he was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame. Hessman was part of the Hens' back-to-back Governors' Cup titles in 2005 and 2006, he was named the International League MVP in 2007 and is the all-time Minor League Baseball home run king with 433 career minor league home runs, including 184 with Toledo.

Attendance Tops Half a Million:

A total of 507,965 fans attended Mud Hens home games in 2018, marking the 17th consecutive season attendance topped half a million fans at Fifth Third Field. There were 22 sellouts in 2018, with 485 total sellouts in Fifth Third Field history.

SRO on Opening Day:

13,018 fans came out for Opening Day, marking the 17th consecutive time the Mud Hens Opening Day at Fifth Third Field was played before a standing-room only crowd. The tradition of the biggest party day of the year in Toledo continues.

Learning by Having Fun:

The Mud Hens set a new team record with more than 28,000 school children, educators and school staffers attending our School Celebration Days. Learning about math and science is a lot of fun at Fifth Third Field.

Giving back:

This season, with your help, the Mud Hens were able to give back to the local community nearly $400,000 through the Helping Hens charitable grants, jersey raffles and auctions, concession fundraising, and more.

Bringing deserving youth to a game:

More than 3,600 underprivileged children attended a Mud Hens game in 2018, thanks to community-minded businesses and individuals donating tickets through the Knothole Club.

We're looking forward to seeing you next season! Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 4, when the Mud Hens open their 2019 season at Fifth Third Field. Keep up with all your Mud Hens off-season news at mudhens.com or by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

