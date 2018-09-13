Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, September 13, 2018

September 13, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (79-60, 1-1) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60, 1-1)

RHP Mike King (0-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Chih-Wei Hu (1-0, 3.60)

The Durham Bulls won Game 2 of the Governors' Cup Finals 5-2 on Tuesday night tying the series at one game apiece. Tonight, the Bulls send Chih-Wei Hu to the mound looking to grab a 2-1 series lead as the series continues from PNC Field in Moosic, PA. The entirety of the Governors' Cup Finals was moved to the home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders due to impending threat of weather from Hurricane Florence. Should the Bulls pull of the victory tonight, it would be the second consecutive series in the Governors' Cup Playoffs where they lost Game 1 and rallied to take a lead in the series. Hu earned his first-career playoff victory in a Game 3 win over Toledo on September 7. Mike King is scheduled to start for the RailRiders.

Tonight's Governors' Cup Finals Game 3 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.