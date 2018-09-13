Louisville Bats 2018 Final Game Notes

September 13, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





NINE-GAME WINNING STREAK: The Bats won 9 straight games from July 17-25, their longest winning streak since the 2012 season. Louisville rattled off the victories at Rochester (7/17-7/18), at Syracuse (7/19-7/22), vs. Buffalo (7/24 G1, 7/25) and at Buffalo (7/24 G2), with the latter game in the doubleheader played at Louisville Slugger Field, with LOU acting as the "road" team. It was the Bats' longest win streak since June 18-26, 2012, when they won 9 straight vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6/18-6/21), at Pawtucket (6/22-6/25) and at Buffalo (6/26).

WALK-OFF WINNERS: The Bats recorded 6 walk-off wins this season, one less walk-off win than the 7 they had in 2017. LOU's first walk-off winner this season came on April 7 vs. Toledo on a Tyler Goeddel RBI single. Five of the 6 walk-offs came via the single, with one coming on an error on April 25. Blake Trahan was at the plate for 3 of the walk-offs this season, including singles on May 31 and July 29. Mason Williams notched a single on June 23, while Gabriel Guerrero recorded the final walk-off of the season for LOU on August 24, overcoming a 3-run deficit in the ninth inning to win 5-4.

CANCELLATION NATION: The Bats had 3 games cancelled during the 2018 season, a pair of games on April 18 at Buffalo and a game on June 10 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. LOU played 137 games in 2018 instead of the intended 140, making it the fewest number of regular season games played in a season for Louisville since the 1983 Louisville Redbirds finished up a 136-game regular season. Louisville's 3 cancellations are the most for an IL club in a single season since the Syracuse Chiefs had 4 games cancelled during the 2011 season.

SENZATIONAL: Infielder Nick Senzel played 44 games for Louisville in 2018, batting .310 (53-for-171) with 23 runs, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 25 RBI and an .887 OPS. He started 28 games at second base, 14 at third base and one at shortstop. Named the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball prior to the season by Baseball America, Senzel became the first Top 10 prospect to appear in a Louisville uniform since LHP Aroldis Chapman (#7) in 2011, and the first position player since OF Jay Bruce (#1) in 2008. Senzel's season was ultimately cut short after undergoing surgery on his right index finger, an injury he suffered on June 22 vs. Norfolk.

REHABBER'S DELIGHT: The Bats had 8 different players on Major League rehab assignment this season, 6 pitchers: LHP Brandon Finnegan (4/9-4/14), RHP David Hernandez (4/20-4/27), RHP Kevin Shackelford (4/22-4/24), RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5/25-6/5), RHP Homer Bailey (6/11-6/15, 6/23-7/24) and RHP Jackson Stephens (7/31-8/29), and 2 position players: OF Scott Schebler (4/15-4/16, 7/25-8/3) and IF Eugenio Suarez (4/24-4/26).

TROPHY CASE: The Bats had 3 players win International League weekly honors this season, 2 IL Pitcher of the Week awards and one IL Batter of the Week award.

- Right-handed closer Kevin Quackenbush took home IL Pitcher of the Week honors for June 25-July 1, recording 3 saves in as many scoreless appearances. He became the first Bat to win the award since RHP Daniel Wright won the award, May 16-22, 2016.

- Right-handed starter Robert Stephenson won the award for July 23-29, going 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA (2er/14.0ip) in 2 starts, giving up a combined 3 hits, one home run, with 7 walks and 8 strikeouts. He threw a seven-inning complete game shutout in game one of a doubleheader that week, the first seven-inning complete game shutout by a Louisville pitcher since right-hander Homer Bailey in game one of a doubleheader on May 2, 2009.

- First baseman/outfielder Steve Selsky took home IL Batter of the Week honors during the season's final week from August 27-September 3. In 8 games during the week, he batted .500 (13-for-26) with 6 doubles, one triple, one home run, 6 RBI and a .516 on-base percentage. His 8 extra-base hits and 1.439 OPS both led the IL during the week. Selsky became the first Bats player to win IL Batter of the Week since infielder Juan Perez won the award for April 17-23, 2017.

POWER SURGE: Louisville hit 113 home runs as a club this season, the first time the Bats have eclipsed the century mark in home runs since the 2012 season, when they hit 116 homers.

Season Home Runs IL Rank

2012 116 5th

2013 94 11th

2014 76 14th (Last)

2015 66 12th

2016 72 14th (Last)

2017 87 13th

2018 113 T-5th

TEN-FOUR!: Louisville had 4 individuals hit 10 or more home runs during the 2018 season: Gabriel Guerrero (17), D.J. Peterson (16), Josh VanMeter (11) and Steve Selsky (10). It was the first time Louisville had 4 or more players hit 10+ homers in a season since 2011, when 6 players did it: Daniel Dorn (18), Jeremy Hermida (17), Juan Francisco (15), Devin Mesoraco (15), Todd Frazier (15) and Yonder Alonso (12).

I JUST MAY. WHAT'D YA SAY?: The Bats finished the month of June with an 8-22 record, tying a franchise record for most losses in a month (22), done 3 times and most recently by the 1993 Redbirds in August, when Louisville finished that month 9-22. The 1991 Redbirds finished 7-22 in the month of July, the first time LOU lost 22+ games in a calendar month in team history.

NOT SO CRUEL SUMMER: After losing a franchise record-tying 22 games in the month of May, the Bats came on strong in the summer months, going 14-13 in June and 16-12 in July. It was the first time LOU rattled off back-to-back winning months since April-May, 2016, finishing those months 12-9 and 16-14. It was just the second time over the past 8 seasons that LOU had consecutive winning months, excluding September.

QUACKENBUSH WINS TEAM MVP: Closer Kevin Quackenbush won the Mary E. Barney Louisville Bats Most Valuable Player award in 2018. The IL All-Star appeared in 47 games for Louisville, going 1-2 with a 2.68 ERA (14er/47.0ip) with 25 saves, which ranked second in the IL. He converted 25 of 30 save opportunities, walking 11 and striking out 56 in a Louisville uniform. Quackenbush became the first LOU pitcher to win MVP since Greg Reynolds in 2013, and just the second reliever to win it, joining Jon Adkins (2008), who shared the award with first baseman Kevin Barker that season.

DIXON HITS FOR THE CYCLE: On July 17 at Rochester, second baseman Brandon Dixon hit for the sixth cycle in franchise history with a 4-for-5 game in a 12-5 Bats win. Prior to Dixon hitting for the cycle, the Bats' last cycle was accomplished by Scott Schebler on July 26, 2016 vs. Charlotte. Coincidentally, the Reds acquired Schebler and Dixon, along with IF Jose Peraza, in the same 3-way trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent IF Todd Frazier to the Chicago White Sox on December 16, 2015.

I'D RATHER STAY INSIDE (THE PARK): The Bats hit 2 inside-the-park home runs this season, the first time they have done that in the Louisville Slugger Field era (since 2000). Nick Senzel hit the eighth Bats inside-the-parker since 2000 on April 20 vs. Columbus, and D.J. Peterson hit the ninth on July 31 at Toledo.

BETTER THAN AVERAGE AVERAGE: The Bats hit .260 as a team this season, finishing second in the IL in batting average to only Indianapolis' .271 average. It's the first time LOU has finished in the top two in batting average since 2011, when they hit .266 as a club, trailing only Durham's .271 average that year. The Bats also hit .262 this season with runners in scoring position.

TRIPLE DOWN EFFECT: Louisville totaled 36 triples as an offense in 2018, tied with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for most in the regular season. Louisville last led the league in triples during the 2008 season, when they clubbed a franchise record 60 triples that season, 13 more than next-closest Rochester.

TRANSACTIONS: The Louisville Bats were involved in 166 transactions during the International League regular season, from April 6 through September 3. The 166 roster moves were 32 fewer than the 198 transactions made during the 2017 season. This season marked the fewest transactions the Bats have been involved in since the 2013 campaign, when Louisville was involved in 123 transactions.

OUR ACE: Right-hander Robert Stephenson had an excellent season for Louisville, going 11-6 with a 2.87 ERA (36er/113.0ip) in 20 starts for the Bats before getting called up to Cincinnati on August 8. At the time of his promotion, his 11 wins were tied for the IL lead, with his 2.87 ERA ranking 5th, 135 strikeouts ranking 2nd, 10.75 strikeout per innings ranking 2nd and his .184 batting average allowed leading the IL. In his last 7 starts for Louisville, he went 6-0 with a 1.23 ERA (6er/44.0ip), walking 17 and striking out 55. His 13 strikeouts at Columbus on August 3 set a career-high.

HERNAN MOVES UP THE LEADERBOARD: Hernan Iribarren had yet another solid campaign for the Bats in his fifth consecutive season wearing the Louisville uniform. His 2018 season included a number of hit milestones, including recording his 1,500th career hit. His 1,510 career minor league hits rank third among active players, trailing only Jason Bourgeois (1,763) and Irving Falu (1,679), who both happened to be teammates with Iribarren on the Bats at one point. Iribarren also passed Corky Miller, Bill Lyons and Gene Roof on Louisville's all-time hits list to move into third place.

Louisville Redbirds/RiverBats/Bats - All-Time Hit Leaders (Since 1982)

Player Hits Games Years with Louisville

Aaron Holbert 471 501 1995-97, 2004-06

Kevin Barker 455 460 1998-99, 2008-09

HERNAN IRIBARREN 447 484 2014-pres.

Bill Lyons 441 544 1982-88

Gene Roof 441 382 1982-85

Corky Miller 416 548 2001-04, 2009-14

FIVE SERIES WINS IN A ROW: The Bats won 5 consecutive series from July 16-August 1, their longest series winning streak since the 2010 season. LOU won 2 of 3 at Rochester (7/16-7/18), swept 4 at Syracuse (7/19-7/22), won 3 of 4 vs. Buffalo (7/24-7/26), won 2 of 3 vs. Rochester (7/27-7/29) and won 2 of 3 at Toledo (7/30-8/1). Last time the Bats won 5+ straight series was 2010, when LOU won its first 7 series out of the All-Star break, the last time they made the IL playoffs.

PAVED THE BUMPY ROAD RECORD: Louisville got off to a franchise-worst 5-20 road record in 2018, going until mid-June before winning their first road series of the season, taking 2 of 3 against Toledo from June 15-17. The Bats finished the 2018 campaign with a 29-38 road record, equaling their home loss total. LOU's 24-18 record in its final 42 road games included a 7-game win streak on the road, the Bats' longest road win streak since rattling off 9 straight road wins from April 13-May 6, 2016.

ALL-STARS â=98... : Louisville had 3 International League midseason All-Stars in 2018, right-handed relievers Kevin Quackenbush and Tanner Rainey, and also outfielder Mason Williams. Rainey did not play in the All-Star Game due to joining Cincinnati just days before, while Quackenbush gave up 2 earned runs in 0.2 innings. Williams went 1-for-2 off the bench, the first hit for a Louisville player in an IL All-Star Game since Jermaine Curtis in 2016. It was the first time LOU had 3 or more midseason All-Stars since 2011 when they had 4: outfielders Yonder Alonso and Jeremy Hermida, infielder Zack Cozart and catcher Devin Mesoraco.

HERNAN'S WILD RIDE: During the Bats' final game of the season on September 3 vs. Indianapolis, Hernan Iribarren played all 9 positions in front of the Louisville Slugger Field crowd. He started the game at catcher, his first appearance there in 1,478 career professional games. His afternoon would go on to look like this: C-1B-2B-SS-3B-P-3B-LF-CF-RF-2B. In what was possibly his last game, Iribarren made his 24th career pitching performance, going 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA (9er/26.2ip) all with Louisville.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: During the 2018 season, the Bats employed 10 different catchers (in order of innings caught): Chadwick Tromp, Stuart Turner, Tim Federowicz, Tony Cruz, Joe Hudson, Valentin Martinez, Garrett Boulware, Morgan Lofstrom, Tony Sanchez and Hernan Iribarren. The Bats are the first team to use 10+ catchers in a season since at least 2005, with the 2010 Durham Bulls and 2007 Syracuse Chiefs being the only other clubs to use 9 in a season.

HIGH QUALITY: During the 2018 season Bats starting pitchers threw 48 quality starts, with Louisville going 36-12 in those games. Robert Stephenson led the pack with 12 (Bats went 11-1 in those outings), with Jose Lopez (6-3) and Justin Nicolino (7-2) tied for second-most with 9 quality starts apiece. In 2017, LOU starters threw 46 quality starts, with the team going just 20-26 in those outings.

FIVE HOMER GAME: The Bats clubbed 5 home runs as a team in an 11-10 win at Columbus, their most in a game since 2010. Dilson Herrera and Phillip Ervin both hit 2 home runs, while D.J. Peterson hit the fifth of the ballgame. It was the first time since LOU hit 5+ homers in a game since July 20, 2010 at Charlotte in an 8-4 win. In that game, Juan Francisco, Michael Griffin (2), Wladimir Balentien and Chris Denove all homered for the Bats.

SPEAKING OF HOMERS...: The Bats surrendered 6 home runs on May 13 against Toledo, with the Mud Hens setting a Louisville Slugger Field record for most home runs by a team in a single game. Christin Stewart and Ronny Rodriguez each hit 2 apiece, with Chad Huffman and Jason Krizan also blasting home runs.

20 HITS: The Bats recorded a season-high 20 hits in a 9-4 win on June 9 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, their most hits as a team since April 20, 2016 vs. Columbus when they recorded 20 hits in a 16-5 win over the Clippers at Louisville Slugger Field. It was the most hits by a Bats team on the road since June 25, 2015, when LOU recorded 24 hits in a 15-2 rout of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.