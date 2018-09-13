Calling All Bourban Fans

September 13, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Mixed on the rocks, straight up or with a twist a lemon. How you drink your bourbon is up to you, but before you pour your drink, let's have a taste.

The first-ever Fleetwood's Rooftop Bourbon Tasting is on Friday, October 12 at 6 p.m. Guests will have fun sampling various bourbons with unique food pairings while enjoying views of Fifth Third Field, Hensville Park and downtown Toledo.

This is the perfect event if you've always wanted to give bourbon a try. Don't worry if you don't have a delicate palate, this isn't a wine tasting. Stay tuned for the distilleries.

Date: Friday, October 12 at 6 p.m.

Music: Jeff Stewart 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Tickets: $20 (4) bourbon samples + (1) drink ticket to be used at Fleetwood's Rooftop bar

Food: Light food pairings will be served at the tasting. Dinner service is not available on the rooftop.

With only 100 tickets being offered for the Fleetwood's Rooftop Bourbon Tasting, you will want to reserve a spot in advance.

For tickets to Fleetwood's Rooftop Bourbon tasting go to HensvilleToledo.com. For dinner reservations in Hensville call Holy Toledo! Tavern at 419-724-4499 or Fleetwood's Tap Room at 419-724-2337.

