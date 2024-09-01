Thank You Fans, Here's to Next Season at PK Park

September 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - ¬â¹ ¬â¹Finally, inconspicuously, it has ended. The 2024 Emeralds home season, finishing its last lap Sunday with incomparable enthusiasm, unbridled joy, an incredible comeback and one last look at a gloriously packed PK Park.

All of which means one thing.

It's time to turn our sights to 2025.

How on earth can 2025's 66 Emeralds home games surpass what fans just witnessed in a five-month burst of joy from the Carl's Jr. Build-A-Burger to PeaceHealth Fun Run?

How can we match the overwhelming emotion from screaming fans and overjoyed athletes in a blockbuster Eugene party that was a five-month sprint of hysteria?

How can we spawn another no-hitter?

We have to somehow take greatness and make it even greater. This is going to be one tough toss through the Prince Pucklers sign.

That said...

This is the place where top prospects shine and shoot through.

This is the place where dreams come true, memories are cherished and nostalgia flows through every day.

This is - as it says at home plate gate - legends are made.

So, yeah, bring it on, forget six months, we can be ready for next season in six days, we're built for it, we're meant for it, we're perfect for it.

We can do it, fans. We will do this.

In all, it should be an incredible ride, a look ahead to which officially began late Sunday with the end of the last game of the year, one last celebration of a city bound by baseball. Celebrating the best way they know how - coming to the ballpark.

We can't wait to see you again, fans. Opening Day is - not soon enough.

Short hops

Thank you.

