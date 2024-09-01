C's Give up Six in Ninth, Lose Via Walk-Off

September 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Canadians suffered their most heartbreaking loss of the season Sunday, a 9-8 defeat in the series finale opposite the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] in which they gave up six runs in the bottom of the ninth to drop their fifth of six games at Hillsboro Ballpark this week.

The Hops jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning for the second consecutive game. The C's responded in the third after Peyton Williams drove in two with a two-out RBI single. The teams traded leads in the next couple innings, with Vancouver starting to pull ahead after a two-run fifth inning.

The Canadians would add one run in each up the final three frames, setting up a non-save situation for Kai Peterson in the ninth with the score 8-3.

Peterson allowed one hit and walked four before being pulled for righthander Grayson Thurman. Thurman walked the first batter he faced before giving up a two-run double and a walk-off two-run single.

The Canadians' lead over Hillsboro for the final playoff spot in the Northwest League is now down to three games. Despite that, the C's command their own destiny; a combination of three Vancouver wins or Hillsboro losses would punch their ticket to the postseason for the third consecutive year.

After an off-day Monday, the C's welcome the Eugene Emeralds [SF] to The Nat Tuesday night to begin the final series of the regular season. Meet Blue Jays legend Buck Martinez as part of the final installment of the Toyota Superstar Series. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball can be heard all week long across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

