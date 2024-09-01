Struggles against Hops Continue Saturday

September 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - The C's were beaten 5-2 in the penultimate game of their six-game series with Sonodores de Hillsboro, as the Diamondbacks affiliate was called Saturday as part of Fiesta Mexicana Night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Grant Rogers had his worst start as a Canadian. He allowed two runs to score in both the first and second, then completed five total innings with seven hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

The C's were able to get one back in the top of the fourth inning when Adrian Pinto came in to score on a Jackson Hornung groundout. The score would stay 4-1 until the seventh, when Hillsboro tacked on a run with a steal of home - one of seven stolen bases on the night.

Vancouver attempted a late rally when Jace Bohrofen smacked his second double of the game to lead off the ninth. He came around to score on a Jackson Hornung single a couple of batters later. The next two hitters were retired to end the game.

Hillsboro is now four games back of Vancouver for second place in the Northwest League. With seven games remaining in the second half, tomorrow's matinee will be a key game to swing the standings between the two clubs.

Pat Gallagher gets the ball for the Canadians at 1:05p.m. against Roman Angelo. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball can be heard on Sportsnet 650.

