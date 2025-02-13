Blue Jays Announce 2025 Canadians Coaching Staff

VANCOUVER, BC - The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the 2025 Canadians coaching staff, naming Jose Mayorga as skipper for the 2025 campaign. His staff will feature one familiar name - hitting coach Ryan Wright - and a group of newcomers set to make their High-A debuts this year: bench coach Matt von Roemer, pitching coach Eric Yardley, position coach Petr Støíbrcký and bullpen coach Robelin Bautista.

Jose Mayorga, Manager - Mayorga has been managing in the Blue Jays system since 2022. He spent two seasons at the helm for the FCL Blue Jays then managed Single-A Dunedin to a 69-61 record in 2024, the club's best mark since 2019. This won't be his first stop at The Nat; the Pueblo Nuevo, Panama native was the bench coach for the C's in 2018. Mayorga brings a championship pedigree to Vancouver, leading the Federales de Chiriqui to back-to-back Panamanian Professional Baseball League titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The latter squad went 5-1 in the 2024 Caribbean Series and placed third in the tournament. He also skippered Panama in the WBSC Premier12 tournament last year, where former C's bench coach Ashley Ponce and pitcher Abdiel Mendoza joined him. As a player, Mayorga was a catcher in the Philadelphia Phillies system from 2010 to 2015.

Matt von Roemer, Bench Coach - von Roemer takes on his largest role as a professional coach since joining the Blue Jays as an intern in 2019. He has rapidly ascended the organizational ranks, first as Technology Operations Coordinator then as Double-A New Hampshire's development coach in 2023 before making his bench coach debut on Mayorga's staff with Single-A Dunedin last year. The Kendall Park, NJ native played collegiately at Kenyon College from 2015 to 2018, slashing .366/.416/.503 with a .919 OPS in 147 games played across four seasons with the Lords (now known as the Owls).

Eric Yardley, Pitching Coach - Yardley assumes the role of pitching coach for the first time as a professional following a three-year big league career with the Padres and Brewers. A native of Richland, WA, the former right-handed reliever posted a career ERA of 3.52 in 53.2 innings of work across 51 MLB games. Yardley, 34, also logged Triple-A innings with the Cubs and Blue Jays in 2022. He joined the coaching ranks last season and served as Double-A New Hampshire's bullpen coach.

Ryan Wright, Hitting Coach - Wright is the team's hitting coach for the fifth consecutive season. The Boise, ID native's mentorship of Blue Jays prospects Peyton Williams, Jace Bohrofen and Dasan Brown last year had all three among the Northwest League's top hitters. He has overseen the offensive evolutions of big leaguers Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz, Addison Barger and Leo Jimenez during their respective tenures with the C's and contributed to the rapid development of Alan Roden and Josh Kasevich as potential Major Leaguers in 2025.

Petr Støíbrcký, Position Coach - Støíbrcký makes his High-A debut after serving in the same role for Single-A Dunedin last season. The Blansko, Czech Republic native has played and coached all over the world, including an eight-year stint as the director of the Portuguese Baseball Academy. Støíbrcký joined Toronto's organization as the hitting coach of the DSL Blue Jays in 2019 and returned to that role in 2021 before arriving stateside as the development coach of the FCL Blue Jays in 2022. He first joined the Dunedin staff as development coach in 2023.

Robelin Bautista, Bullpen Coach - Bautista will handle the Vancouver relief corps in 2025 after two seasons as the pitching coach for the DSL Blue Jays. Originally from El Seibo, DR, Bautista graduated from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA in 2019 and joined the Blue Jays as Player Development Intern later that year.

Rounding out the staff are athletic trainers Katie Reyes (head) and Dalton Holemo (assistant), strength & conditioning coaches Joe Cardona (head) and University of British Columbia alumnus Noah Or (assistant), Stephanie Tavel is the dietitian and Owen Ruddock will serve as the technology assistant.

The 2025 season begins in Pasco, WA against the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] on April 4 and Opening Night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium is slated for Tuesday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. opposite the Eugene Emeralds [SF]. For tickets and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

