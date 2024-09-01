Indians to Host NWL Playoffs at Gonzaga University

The Spokane Indians announced today that games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary) of the Northwest League Championship Series will be hosted at Gonzaga University's Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field starting on Friday, September 13th.

Continued upgrades to Avista Stadium are slated to begin immediately following the conclusion of the regular season in order to remain on schedule for the 2025 season, necessitating the shift to Gonzaga for the postseason. Upgrades this off-season include expanded dugouts, a full field renovation, foul ball netting, and padded outfield walls.

"We are grateful to Gonzaga and Major League Baseball for their assistance in allowing us to host our game(s) at Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field," said Spokane Indians President Chris Duff. "It's been a special season for the Spokane Indians and we are excited for the opportunity to clinch a title in front of our hometown fans."

Ticket information for Games 3-5 at Gonzaga will be released in the coming days. STCU Gold Glove Members will receive the first chance to purchase tickets once they become available.

Games One and Two of the best-of-five series will be played at either Vancouver or Hillsboro on September 10th and 11th. Fans can follow along with the action on 103.5 The Game or MiLB.TV.

