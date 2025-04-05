Texoma FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







Goals from Karsen Henderlong, Cameron Evans and Jake Dengler earned FC Naples a dominant 3-0 win over Texoma FC at Sherman Bearcat Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten start to five games to go top of the League One standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.