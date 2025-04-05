Texoma FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
Goals from Karsen Henderlong, Cameron Evans and Jake Dengler earned FC Naples a dominant 3-0 win over Texoma FC at Sherman Bearcat Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten start to five games to go top of the League One standings.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics
