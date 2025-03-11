Texoma FC Signs Midfielder Ozzie Ramos

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of Ozzie Ramos for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"Ozzie came in and impressed incredibly during pre-season," said Assistant Coach Ben Clarvis. "His technical ability on the ball and the way he can control a game will be important for us and the way we want to play. We're excited to have him on board."

A native of Modesto, California, Ramos, 28, joins Texoma FC from MLS Next Pro side Carolina Courage, where he made 7 appearances since his initial signing in August of 2024. He began his professional career in 2019 with San Diego 1904 FC of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), where he made 32 appearances and recorded two goals. He then joined Club Atlético Jalisco, followed by a move to USL League One side, CV Fuego in 2022. Ramos became a key contributor over his two seasons with Fuego, making 55 appearances while tallying two goals and three assists. He later joined Forward Madison FC for the 2023 season, making seven appearances for the Flamingos.

"I am proud and hungry to begin this new chapter of my career with Texoma FC," said Ramos. "I'm ready to give my all for the club every single day and do whatever it takes to help us achieve our goals in our inaugural season. Excited to create many special moments at Bearcat Stadium and make it memorable for everyone involved."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

