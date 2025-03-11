Mason Tunbridge Named USL League One Player of the Week

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC proudly announces that midfielder Mason Tunbridge has been named USL League One Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, after securing the first brace of the 2025 season.

Newcomer Niall Reid-Stephen also earned an honorable mention on Team of the Week after assisting Tormenta's second goal of the night and creating two scoring chances while completing 79.3% of his passes.

"It's a great feeling and great start to the season for me personally," Tunbridge commented on his first-week award. "I just need to be consistent and continue to help the team get wins through the season in any way I can."

"We continue to keep working, keep growing. I think we put on exciting football at times, but excitement doesn't win games, goals do and clean sheets do. We'll go back to the drawing board and hit the ground running next week."

Tunbridge kicked off his second season in Statesboro with a pair of first-half goals in a 4-2 loss against Richmond. The forward won a penalty and tallied the first brace of his professional career in South Georgia's opening match of the 2025 campaign.

The London native played collegiately at Jacksonville University (2019-20) and the University of San Diego (2021-22) before starting his professional career at South Georgia last season. The 2022 All-WCC First Team selection recorded three goals and three assists through 31 appearances with the Ibises in his debut professional campaign.

Tunbridge is South Georgia's first Player of the Week since Sebastián Vivas earned the recognition in Week 9 of the 2024 season and is the 12th player in club history to be named Player of the Week.

Coming Up Next: Up next, Tormenta FC continues its homestand on Saturday, March 15, facing new USL League One side AV Alta FC, who will make their league debut at Tormenta Stadium. AV Alta FC will travel from Lancaster, CA, to Statesboro, GA, to take on the Ibis for their first-ever match as a club. Tickets to Tormenta Stadium are available.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.