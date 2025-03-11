Defender Tobi Adewole, Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. Named to USL League One Team of the Week for Week 1

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon, NY - USL League One today announced that Westchester Soccer Club defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) and forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) have been named to the Team of the Week for the season's inaugural weekend.

Adewole played a key role in holding Greenville to just one goal on Saturday through his 82% passing accuracy, seven duels won, six long passes completed, five clearances and two fouls won, while Obregón etched his name into the history books by converting a penalty in the first half, WSC's first goal in their eventual 1-1 draw at Greenville SC. He won one penalty, completed 68% of his passes, tallied three recoveries, won three duels, completed two long passes and won two fouls as well.

"Saturday was a tough game against a very well coached and established club full of experience and quality on the pitch,' said head coach Dave Carton. 'Both Tobi and JC were outstanding in their roles, and it is great to see them honored by the league in our first match. The most pleasing aspect of our performance was how we grew into the game. I was encouraged by not only the physical output of the team, but also the mentality of our players showing their drive to get a more favorable result."

The rest of the week one honor roll included: Coach - Darren Sawatzky (RIC), GK - Jason Smith (CHA), D - Jake Dengler (NAP), D - Tyler Polak (GVL), D - Maxi Schenfeld (RIC), M - Darwin Espinal (RIC), M - Chandler O'Dwyer (RIC), M - Nils Seufert (RIC), M - Sebastián Velásquez (GVL), F - Mason Tunbridge (TRM) and Bench: GK - Gunther Rankenburg (GVL), D - Simon Fitch (RIC), M - Hayden Anderson (RIC), M - Dakota Barnathan (RIC), M - Andrés Ferrín (NAP), M - Omar Hernandez (CHA), M - Niall Reid-Stephen (TRM)

WSC will next be in USL League One action on Saturday March 29th when they visit Texoma FC in Sherman, TX the second of four road matches to open their inaugural season, before their USL home opener on Sunday, April 27th against Rhode Island FC.

The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

