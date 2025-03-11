Central Defender Laurie Bell Joins Forward Madison FC

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Laurie Bell joins Forward Madison FC on a 25-Day Contract, pending league and federation approval. Before joining the Flamingos, Bell appeared in 26 matches for the Wales National Football League team, Caernarfon Town FC. While with the club, Bell played over 2,000 minutes and notched two goals and one assist during his 2022-2023 season.

Prior to his time with Caernarfon FC, Bell competed for Örebro Syrianska IF in the Swedish third-tier division. Bell spent two years with the club, where he appeared in 56 matches, tallied over 5,000 minutes, scored 10 goals and notched one assist.

Bell's college career began in 2011 when he joined the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers as a freshman. During his time at UW-Milwaukee he quickly became one of the Horizon League's premier players, receiving multiple honors for his performance on the pitch including, Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year, Horizon League Player of the Year, First-Team NSCAA All-Region, and First Team National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-American. Bell ended his collegiate career finishing fourth on the all-time shots list for UW-Milwaukee and 11th in goals and assists.

"Being involved in Wisconsin soccer since college, with family in Madison, I've followed the club for a long time," said Bell. "It's a pleasure, now, to be able to represent the fans and the city of Madison."

Starting his professional career in 2015, Bell played for USL Championship Club, FC Tulsa. While with the club, Bell appeared in 22 matches, scoring one goal and contributing one assist. In 2017, after his time with FC Tulsa, Bell competed for the Swedish third-tier club Karlslunds IF FK. While there, Bell contributed five goals and two assists during his 30 matches played for the club. In 2018 he transferred to BK Forward where he appeared for nearly 2,500 minutes and scored seven goals.

