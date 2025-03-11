USL Spokane Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Spokane Tribe of Indians

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash. - Aequus Sports, LLC, the company that operates as USL Spokane, is proud to announce a historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians, who will serve as Spokane Velocity FC's official front-of-kit sponsor for the upcoming season. This collaboration represents a deep connection between the region's rich cultural heritage and its growing soccer community.

The Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino logo will be prominently displayed on the front of Velocity FC's jerseys. The Spokane Tribe of Indians logo will be displayed on the front leg of the Velocity FC shorts. Additional marquee assets will drive value for Spokane Tribe of Indians Entertainment Properties across both Velocity and Zephyr gamedays at ONE Spokane Stadium and in national television broadcasts.

"Spokane" comes from the Salish word Sp'q'n'i, which means "Children of the Sun." The triangles between the horses are referred to as peaks, as they represent the mountains that signify The Spokane Tribe's aboriginal territory. Placement of this logo on the kit shorts represents the partners' shared commitment to unity, progress, and honoring the people indigenous to the land ONE Spokane Stadium sits upon. The 2025 kit will go on sale Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the stadium store. More information on the 2025 kit will be released very soon.

This partnership not only honors the Tribe's historical significance to our way of life but also reinforces a shared vision for building community around the beautiful game that fosters cultural awareness and prosperity for all people.

"We are honored to partner with the Spokane Tribe of Indians, whose history and values align with the spirit of our club," said Ryan Harnetiaux, Co-Owner and Managing Partner of USL Spokane. "This partnership is more than just a logo on a jersey; it's a representation of our mutual dedication to growth, inclusion, and the Spokane community."

The Spokane Tribe of Indians has a long-standing tradition of supporting regional initiatives that uplift communities and create opportunities for future generations. This sponsorship reflects their continued investment in Spokane's cultural and athletic landscape.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with the Velocity and can't wait to show Spokane soccer fans what we have in store," "This is something we have been working toward for some time and want to capture this energy and enthusiasm in both the Spokane One Stadium and our properties. We look forward to making the most of this incredible partnership." Triston Andrews, Director of Marketing for the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino

Andrews went on to speak to the impact this partnership will have on the Spokane Community, stating: "We are happy to be a part of this era of professional sports in Spokane," "It is energizing to see our city in the mix with very large markets like Dallas, Brooklyn and Tampa - this will bring increased visibility for our area and so many new opportunities for the Inland Northwest. Additionally, the popularity of women's sports has been on the rise lately, so it's great to be involved at this level, showing our support and helping with growth. Spokane is ready for this level of men's and women's athletics and the team has placed a great deal of emphasis on community engagement - this will be great for Inland Northwest kids to see and interact with professional athletes in their hometown."

"This monumental partnership will deliver many customized integrations that will make this relationship truly dynamic for fans to engage with throughout the year," said Tate Kelly, USL Spokane Vice President of Partnerships. "We will have many surprises that we will collaboratively release as the season progresses. I could not be more thrilled to partner with the Spokane Tribe for years to come!"

USL Spokane and the Spokane Tribe will collaboratively design a special, commemorative Salish kit each year that the club will wear on a match sponsored by the Tribe. This one-of-a-kind kit will go on sale at the Team Store in the Davenport Grand Hotel one week prior to the match date - stay tuned for more details. Additionally, fans will see Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino electronic and permanent signage displayed in ONE Spokane Stadium, on the club's social media channels, and on national television broadcasts.

