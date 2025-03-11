Defender David Mason Joins Texoma FC

March 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of defender David Mason for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Assistant Coach Ben Clarvis emphasized the impact of Mason's addition to the team. "We are excited to add Davey's experience and quality to Texoma FC. He is great on both sides of the ball and will be a big part of our squad this year."

Mason, 26, joins Texoma FC from NISA side Maryland Bobcats, making 13 appearances in the 2024 season, playing over 1,100 minutes. Before making the move to his home state of Maryland, Mason was an integral part of USL League One side, South Georgia Tormenta's 2023 squad, where he played over 30 games and contributed 3 assists over 2,000 minutes. Mason played collegiately at Loyola University Maryland, where he was a standout performer, starting 36 games and accumulating 3,201 minutes on the field. His time at Loyola saw him score two goals and add seven assists, earning All-Patriot League Second Team honors twice and selections to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team in both 2018 and 2019. Before his time at Loyola, Mason competed for Georgetown University from 2016 to 2017, making 21 appearances and recording two assists for the Blue & Gray.

"I'm very excited to be joining Texoma FC for the inaugural season," said Mason "I'm looking forward to working with my teammates and staff to make history in the team's first season!"

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

