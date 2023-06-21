Texas Stars Sign Forward Ben Berard to One-Year Contract
June 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Ben Berard to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.
Berard, 24, joined the Stars in March on an amateur tryout after completing his college career at Cornell University. He made his professional debut Apr. 7 in a 7-3 win at Tucson and recorded his first point Apr. 16 with an assist in a 5-2 loss to Iowa.
Prior to turning pro, Berard led the Big Red with 11 goals and finished second with 28 points (11-17- 28) in 34 games last season, helping the school reach the NCAA Tournament. He compiled 68 points (32-36- 68) in 87 career games at Cornell from 2019-2023.
The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Duncan, British Columbia was originally undrafted and played three seasons for the British Columbia Hockey League's Powell River Kings before attending Cornell.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Ben Berard
(Andy Nietupski)
