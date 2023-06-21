Admirals Donate over $70,000 in Community Partners Program

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that they have joined with their corporate partners to donate over $70,000 from this past season to local charities as part of their Community Partners initiatives.

"We are excited to be able to team up with so many great partners to make an impact in the Southeast Wisconsin community," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "We are proud of the commitment that we and our partners have made to improving the lives of the those in need."

The Community Partners program was designed to pair the team with local companies to raise money based on the accumulation of stats throughout the year, i.e, $10 for each Admirals goal, and then that amount is match by the Admirals Power Play Foundation and benefits the companies' charity of choice. It also includes the Ads Chuck-a-Puck program, which is presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

This year's partners and their respective charities included:

Traction Factory, $50 per power play goal benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin

MGIC, $100 per win benefitting Acts Housing-WINS

Kapco, $10 per goal, benefitting Camp Hometown Heroes

Continental Properties, $15 per assist, benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Southeastern Wisconsin

Baker Tilly, $1 per save benefitting Alzheimer's Association

Associated Bank, $75 per power-play goal benefitting The Hunger Task Force

Happy Place Hemp, $50 per win benefitting Guitars for Vets

In addition the money raised during Chuck-a-Puck, where fans purchase a foam puck for $1 and throw it at a target on the ice to win prizes, was donated to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, COA Youth and Family Centers, YWCA, and the Abilities Center.

