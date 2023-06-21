Blues Sign F Adam Gaudette to One-Year, Two-Way Extension

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Gaudette, 26, has skated in 218 NHL games with Vancouver, Chicago, and Ottawa, tallying 70 points (27g+43a). Prior to turning pro, Gaudette starred at Northeastern University, where he was named the Hobey Baker Award winner as college hockey's player of the year during the 2017-18 season when he tallied 60 points (30g+30a) in 38 games for the Huskies.

Originally a fifth-round pick (149th overall) by Vancouver in the 2015 NHL Draft, the Braintree, Mass. native has also played in 81 AHL games with Utica, Toronto, and Springfield, producing 63 points (33g+30a). Gaudette was acquired by St. Louis on Feb. 18 in a trade with Toronto that sent Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Maple Leafs.

After joining the Thunderbirds, Gaudette scored seven goals and added 10 assists in 25 regular season games with Springfield. In his first career Calder Cup playoff game, Gaudette scored his first career professional playoff goal.

