Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Gabriel Fortier to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Fortier, who will enter his fifth season in the Lightning organization in 2023-24, appeared in 67 regular season games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League last season, posting 11 goals and 29 points before skating in each of the club's five Calder Cup Playoff games. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward played in one game with the Lightning in 2022-23 and logged 8:25 time on ice.

Fortier, 23, made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on November 30, 2021 at St. Louis. The Lachine, Quebec native has skated in 11 games with the Lightning between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, tallying one point, a goal that came on December 21, 2021 at Vegas. Fortier has appeared in 173 games for the Syracuse Crunch since the 2018-19 season, posting 31 goals and 74 points.

Fortier was originally a second-round selection (59th overall) of the Lightning in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

