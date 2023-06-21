2023 AHL Team Business Meetings Underway in Tucson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution this week, with more than 250 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort in Tucson, Ariz.

Front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League are gathering today through Friday to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 32 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include, among others: Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Xavier Gutierrez, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Coyotes; Michael Leunen, Director of Strategy and Analytics for the Arizona Coyotes; Tim Beach, Senior Director of Game Presentation for the Arizona Cardinals; Jared Ginsburg, Director of Premium and Ticket Sales for Oilers Entertainment Group; Max Alpert, Vice President of Property Partnerships for SponsorUnited; Jacob Strong, Customer Relationship Management Analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks; Ashley Osborne, Business Analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks; and Tyler Frattura, Vice President of Partner Success at FEVO.

In addition, some 35 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation presented by SponsorCX.

Visit Tucson, Hibu, Mustang Products, WolfCycle and Vet Tix are hospitality partners of the 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

