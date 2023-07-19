Texas Stars Hire Chris Nelson as Assistant Athletic Trainer

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the hiring of Assistant Athletic Trainer, Chris Nelson, beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Nelson joins the organization from the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs in Kingston, ONT, CAN where he held the position of Head Athletic Therapist and Strength Coach.

Nelson graduated from the Athletic Therapy Program at Sheridan College in 2018. Following his graduation, Nelson joined Carleton University of the OUA as the Athletic Therapist for the men's hockey team. In August of 2019, Nelson was hired as the Head Athletic Therapist and Strength Coach for the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL. He spent four years working with the team, helping countless players with their strength, conditioning and recovery.

Nelson joins the staff alongside Head Athletic Trainer, Mike DeGaetano who joined the Texas Stars in 2021.

