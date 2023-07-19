Anaheim Ducks Sign Noah Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Noah Warren to a three-year entry-level contract.

Warren, 19 (7/15/04), appeared in 47 QMJHL games with Gatineau in 2022-23, earning 3-17 points with a career-high +21 rating. Gatineau went 35-8-4 with Warren in the lineup last season, including wins in each of his last 16 games (2-6=8, +19) prior to missing the final six regular-season contests due to a shoulder injury.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Warren has appeared in 138 career QMJHL games with Gatineau (2020-23), earning 9-39=48 points with a +40 rating and 93 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-5, 216-pound defenseman set single-season career highs in points (5-19=24), goals and assists in 2021-22 with Gatineau.

The Montreal, Quebec, native's QMJHL rights were acquired by Victoriaville from Gatineau June 10, 2023 for three QMJHL Draft selections. Warren's grandfather, Raynald Boutin, was a goaltender drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1972, while his mother, Magalie, was a nationally ranked Canadian swimmer. His brother, Elie, will represent Saint John of the QMJHL in 2023-24.

