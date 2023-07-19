Firebirds Re-Sign Forward Ian McKinnon

July 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that forward Ian McKinnon has been re-signed for the 2023-24 season.

McKinnon, 25, skated in 36 regular season games for the Firebirds last season and appeared in three postseason games. The Whitby, ON native lead the team in penalty minutes during the year with 102.

Prior to signing with Coachella Valley, McKinnon played parts of two season in American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins and spent time in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen and Maine Mariners.

