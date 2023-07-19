Bears Ink Veteran Forward Garrett Roe to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Garrett Roe to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Roe, 35, played 31 games last season for the ZSC Lions in Switzerland's National League, collecting 14 points (4g, 10a) and serving as alternate captain for the club.

The 5'7", 170-pound forward has spent the last decade playing in Europe for teams in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Austria, collecting 375 points (115g, 260a) in 411 games. Roe led the National League's EV Zug to the Swiss Cup in 2018-2019, leading the playoffs in assists (11) and points (17). The following season with the ZSC Lions, he led the National League in assists (35) and was named to the league's Media All-Star Team.

The native of Vienna, Virginia represented the United States at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, where he picked up two points (1g, 1a) in five matches as the Americans advanced to the quarterfinals.

Roe began his professional career in North America with a two-year stint with the Adirondack Phantoms from 2011-13, putting up 66 points (20g, 46a) in 129 games.

Before beginning his pro career, Roe played four seasons of collegiate hockey for St. Cloud State University, where he amassed 178 points (65g, 113a) in 156 games for the Huskies; his 178 points rank third all-time in program history, while his 113 assists are the all-time mark for the program.

Roe was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (183rd overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. He is a product of the Washington Little Capitals program.

