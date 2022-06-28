Texas Stars 2022-23 Ticket Plans On-Sale Now

Texas Stars offer congratulations along the bench

The Texas Stars will open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, 2022 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park! The complete schedule for the Stars' 14th season of hockey in the AHL will be announced later this summer.

Now is the perfect time to grab your Texas Stars Season Ticket Package for the 2022-23 season! Plans start at just $204. Each of our Full Season, 24-Game and 12-Game plans are flexible and come with convenient interest-free payment plan options to choose from! You pick your favorite seats, the games that you want to attend and you will be all set to join us for another run at the Calder Cup!

Season Ticket Holder Benefits Include:

Texas Stars Coaster Set (Full Season and 24-Game Only)

AHLTV Road Game Package (Full Season and 24-Game Only)

Discounted Soda and Popcorn

Flexible Ticket Exchange

Early Entry on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Playoff Ticket Options

Nameplate On Your Seat (Full Season Only)

Complimentary Tickets to a Dallas Stars Game (Full Season Only)

Exclusive Team Events

Buddy/Upgrade Passes

Merchandise Discount

Contact A Ticket Sales Representative

If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!

