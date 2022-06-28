Colorado Welcomes Back Forward Dalton Smith

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed forward Dalton Smith to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season. Smith notched five goals, six assists and 59 penalty minutes in 52 games with Colorado last season. The 29-year-old has amassed 32 goals, 35 assists and 786 penalty minutes in 435 total AHL games with the Eagles, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Falcons. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound winger has also skated in one NHL contest with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2019-20 campaign.

A second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010, Smith has posted at least 100 PIM's in three of his nine AHL seasons and generated 153 penalty minutes with the ECHL's Florida Everblades in 2016-17. The Oshawa, Ontario native is the son of former NHL forward Derrick Smith, and the nephew of fellow NHL standouts Keith Primeau and Wayne Primeau. Prior to launching his pro career, Smith collected 50 goals, 55 assists and 328 PIM's in 196 OHL games with the Ottawa 67's. He led all OHL skaters with 46 penalty minutes during the 2012 postseason with the 67's.

