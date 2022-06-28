Pittsburgh to Host Prospect Development Camp
June 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Tommy Nappier, forward Sam Houde and defenseman Chris Ortiz are four of the players Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fans may recognize at the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect development camp, which will be held from July 10-14 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Twenty-four prospects in all will convene for the five-day camp which features on-ice sessions each day. For a full camp roster, which is made up of 12 forwards, eight defensemen and four goaltenders, visit here.
Lindberg was off to a solid start in his pro career, posting a 4-2-0 mark in seven games with Wilkes Barre Scranton last season, before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-November.
Nappier paced the team with 13 victories during his first full pro season, after joining the AHL team toward the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Houde tallied six points (1+5) while suiting up in 19 gams for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, while Ortiz recorded a goal and an assist in eight games with the club.
The camp will mark the first chance for fans to see 2021 draft picks forward Tristan Broz (2nd round, 58th overall) and defenseman Daniel Laatsch (7th round, 215th overall), who will join fellow 2021 draftees Isaac Belliveau (5th round, 154th overall) and Ryan McCleary (7th round, 194th overall) in their second development camp.
Five undrafted free agents that Pittsburgh recently signed to entry-level contracts are also attending this year's prospect development camp, including forwards Corey Andonovski and Ty Glover, as well as defenseman Colin Swoyer. All three appeared in games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on tryout contracts last season.
All practices, including the final scrimmage, are open to the public and free of charge.
As in previous years, the Penguins' development camp will feature a variety of off-ice presentations and activities focused on helping players transition to becoming a professional athlete.
Below is the Penguins' 2022 Development Camp practice schedule at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex:
Sunday, July 10
1:00 PM - Goalie/Skater On-Ice Sessions
1:45 PM - Practice
Monday, July 11
10:45 AM - Goalie On-Ice Session
11:30 AM - Skills Session
12:30 PM - Split Squad
Tuesday, July 12
10:00 AM - Goalie On-Ice Session
10:45 AM - Skills Session
11:45 AM - Split Squad
Wednesday, July 13
10:15 AM - Goalie On-Ice Session
11:00 AM - Practice/Skills Session
12:00 PM - Split Squad
Thursday, July 14
12:00 PM - Scrimmage
Ticket Info
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
