Admirals Sign Bouchard to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Xavier Bouchard to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Bouchard skated in a pair of games with the Admirals last season and spent the majority of his rookie campaign with the Florida Everblades (ECHL). He led the Blades and was third in the ECHL at +31 to go along with 21 points on five goals and 16 assists while playing in 59 contests. In the post-season he registered a pair of goals and an assist to help Florida to the Kelly Cup Championship.

The Trois-Rivieres, PQ native completed a successful junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he served as an alternate captain of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the 2020-21 season. He led team blueliners and was second overall on the roster with 24 points on five goals and 19 assists, while accumulating 38 penalty minutes in 39 games. During five seasons in the "Q" with the Huskies, Cape Breton, and Baie-Comeau, Bouchard tallied 25 goals to go along with 135 assists for 160 points and 258 PIMS while skating in 286 contests.

Bouchard and the Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

