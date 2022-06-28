Wolves' Lyon Suspended for Two Games
June 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions following Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals at Springfield on June 25.
Lyon will miss the next two games for which he is on an active AHL roster.
