Wolves' Lyon Suspended for Two Games

June 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions following Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals at Springfield on June 25.

Lyon will miss the next two games for which he is on an active AHL roster.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.