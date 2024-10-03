Texas Legends Acquire Returning Rights of Jazian Gortman in Three-Team Trade

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to Jazian Gortman, Anthony Duruji, and Jakub Urbaniak in a three-team trade involving the Windy City Bulls and Rip City Remix.

To complete the deal, the Texas Legends will convey their 2025 first-round pick (TEX) and 2025 second-round pick (MXC) to the Windy City Bulls. In exchange, Windy City will send the player rights of Henri Drell to Rip City Remix. Rip City Remix will then convey the player rights of Gortman, Duruji, and Urbaniak to the Texas Legends.

Jazian Gortman (6-2), appeared in 41 total games during the 2023-24 season, splitting time between the Wisconsin Herd (18 games) and Rip City Remix (23 games). In his time with Rip City, Gortman averaged 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc. The Overtime Elite alumnus went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and was invited to attend training camp with the Dallas Mavericks, after playing with their 2024 Summer League team. Over five games, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 assists, and shot 50% from three-point range.

Both Anthony Duruji and Jakub Urbaniak are currently playing overseas.

