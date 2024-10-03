Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Terence Davis and Isiaih Mosley

October 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Terence Davis and Isiaih Mosley from the Rip City Remix in exchange for the returning player rights to Aleem Ford, the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft and the Herd's 2025 NBA G League International Draft Pick.

Davis, a 6-4, 201-pound guard most recently appeared in 3 games for the Rip City Remix during the 2023-24 season averaging 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Before joining the Remix, the Mississippi native played 72 games with the Toronto Raptors during the 2019-20 season with averages of 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. For the 2020-21 season, Davis played in 34 games with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in March 2021, where he averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 games. Davis appeared in 64 games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2022-23 season.

Mosley, a 6-5, 205-pound forward, was selected eighth overall in the 2023 NBA G League Draft by the Greensboro Swarm and then appeared in 19 games last season with the Swarm, Herd and Remix. The Missouri native began his collegiate career at Missouri State where he averaged 15.9 points, 2.1 assists per game and was a two-time MVC All-Conference First Team honor in 2021 and 2022. Mosley played his 2022-23 senior season at the University of Missouri where he averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 assists.

