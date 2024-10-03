Memphis Hustle Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale and Release 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

October 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle announced today that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2024-25 season. The Hustle also released its promotional schedule for the upcoming season, which features a variety of theme nights and giveaways.

Single game tickets for all Tip-Off Tournament and regular season Hustle games are on sale now with tickets starting as low as $15. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets, the Landers Center Box Office or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables for Hustle games are still available for purchase, as well as groups of 10-or-more with $50 deposits.

The 2024-25 promotional calendar tips-off with Opening Night on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., in which the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Hustle Tour T-Shirt, inspired by the Hustle schedule release announcement.

For the first time, the Hustle will host two Education Day Games this season with the first game on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the second game on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The 2024-25 season marks the seventh season the Hustle have hosted an Education Day Game where students from across the Mid-South attend an educational-themed game at Landers Center with various giveaways such as bags, posters and pom-poms.

The Hustle tip-off the holiday season with Winter Wonderland on Monday, Dec. 2. The Landers Center concourse will be converted into a winter wonderland where fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, send letters to the North Pole and more.

Fan favorite, Hustle & Hounds, is back for two dates this season. Fans can bring their canine friends to Landers Center on Saturday, Nov. 23. The second Hustle & Hounds game is Sunday, March 9, where the first 500 fans will receive a Hustle Dog Tote Bag.

The team will host Lunar New Year on Friday, Jan. 31 and Grizz Night on Saturday, Feb. 22, where the first 1000 fans will receive a Grizzlies-Inspired Hustle T-Shirt. The Hustle will conclude the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, March 29, with Fan Appreciation Day as the first 500 fans will receive a Hustle Blanket.

The entire 2024-25 promotional calendar can be seen below:

DATE & OPPONENT

GIVEAWAY/ GAME NIGHT SPONSOR/ THEME NIGHT

Nov. 11 vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Opening Night. The first 500 fans receive a Memphis Hustle Tour T-Shirt.

Nov. 20 vs. Osceola Magic

Education Day Game. Students from across the Mid-South will be invited to an educational-themed game at 10:30 a.m. Giveaways include drawstring bags, posters and pom-poms.

Nov. 23 vs. Texas Legends

Hustle & Hounds. Bring your dog to the game!

Dec. 2 vs. Birmingham Squadron

Winter Wonderland. Hustle Beanie to the first 500 fans. The concourse will be converted into a winter wonderland with opportunities to take pictures with Santa, send letters to the North Pole and more!

Jan. 31 vs. Raptors 905

Lunar New Year. The Hustle will celebrate the year of the snake.

Feb. 12 vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Education Day Game. Students from across the Mid-South will be invited to an educational-themed game at 10:30 a.m. Giveaways include drawstring bags, posters and pom-poms.

Feb. 22 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Grizz Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Grizzlies-Inspired Hustle T-Shirt.

Mar. 9 vs. Salt Lake City Stars

Hustle & Hounds. The first 500 fans will receive a Hustle Dog Tote Bag.

Mar. 29 vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Fan Appreciation Day. The first 500 fans will receive a Hustle Blanket.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.