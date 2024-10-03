Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
October 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced the 2024-25 promotional schedule, featuring eight specialty jersey nights and four promotional nights. Each specialty jersey will be worn during the game and auctioned to support various charities and non-profit organizations.
The season tips off with the Home Opener on Friday, November 8 at 7 PM, including a Rally Towel giveaway.
Returning theme nights include fan favorites like Space Jam Night, Flint Tropics Night, Star Wars Night, and Fan Appreciation Night. The Gold will launch three new theme nights this season including Paw Patrol Night, Elf Night, and Batman Night.
This season's promotions will include BOGO Tuesdays, $2 Beer & $2 Hot Dogs every Thursday and Friday, and Family 4-Pack Sundays where fans can purchase a pack of four tickets and a $20 food voucher for $50. The Gold are also introducing 99-cent Ice Cream on Sunday nights.
The 2024-25 promotional and theme nights are as follows.
2024-25 Gold Theme Nights
DATE OPPONENT THEME PROMOTION/GIVEAWAY
Friday, Nov. 8 Windy City Bulls Home Opener Rally Towel
Saturday, Nov. 30 Cleveland Charge Nuggets* Replica Jersey
Friday, Dec. 13 Indiana Mad Ants Elf* Buddy the Elf Hat
Saturday, Jan. 4 Westchester Knicks Star Wars* Buckets Bobblehead
Saturday, Feb. 22 Delaware Blue Coats Paw Patrol* Buckets Pillow Buddy
Friday, Feb. 28 Cleveland Charge Flint Tropics* Velcro Wallet
Saturday, March 15 Rip City Remix Space Jam* Pop-It Toy
Saturday, March 22 Wisconsin Herd Batman* Superhero Cape Drawstring Bag
Saturday, March 29 Indiana Mad Ants Fan Appreciation* -
* Indicates a specialty jersey/jersey auction
2024-25 Gold Promotional Nights
Tuesdays TWOsdays BOGO Tickets
Thursdays & Fridays $2 Beer and $2 Hot Dogs presented by Michelob Ultra
Sundays 99-cent Ice Cream (NEW)$50 Family Pack presented by Meijer4 Tickets and $20 Concession Voucher
Fans can purchase tickets through a variety of options including Season Ticket Memberships, 6-Game Plans, and Group Packages.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 3, 2024
- Memphis Hustle Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale and Release 2024-25 Promotional Schedule - Memphis Hustle
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule - Grand Rapids Gold
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
- Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Gabe Kalscheur in Trade with Iowa Wolves
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Coaching Staff
- Grand Rapids Gold to Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic Next Thursday
- Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Tevian Jones in Trade with Birmingham Squadron