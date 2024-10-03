Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced the 2024-25 promotional schedule, featuring eight specialty jersey nights and four promotional nights. Each specialty jersey will be worn during the game and auctioned to support various charities and non-profit organizations.

The season tips off with the Home Opener on Friday, November 8 at 7 PM, including a Rally Towel giveaway.

Returning theme nights include fan favorites like Space Jam Night, Flint Tropics Night, Star Wars Night, and Fan Appreciation Night. The Gold will launch three new theme nights this season including Paw Patrol Night, Elf Night, and Batman Night.

This season's promotions will include BOGO Tuesdays, $2 Beer & $2 Hot Dogs every Thursday and Friday, and Family 4-Pack Sundays where fans can purchase a pack of four tickets and a $20 food voucher for $50. The Gold are also introducing 99-cent Ice Cream on Sunday nights.

The 2024-25 promotional and theme nights are as follows.

2024-25 Gold Theme Nights

DATE OPPONENT THEME PROMOTION/GIVEAWAY

Friday, Nov. 8 Windy City Bulls Home Opener Rally Towel

Saturday, Nov. 30 Cleveland Charge Nuggets* Replica Jersey

Friday, Dec. 13 Indiana Mad Ants Elf* Buddy the Elf Hat

Saturday, Jan. 4 Westchester Knicks Star Wars* Buckets Bobblehead

Saturday, Feb. 22 Delaware Blue Coats Paw Patrol* Buckets Pillow Buddy

Friday, Feb. 28 Cleveland Charge Flint Tropics* Velcro Wallet

Saturday, March 15 Rip City Remix Space Jam* Pop-It Toy

Saturday, March 22 Wisconsin Herd Batman* Superhero Cape Drawstring Bag

Saturday, March 29 Indiana Mad Ants Fan Appreciation* -

* Indicates a specialty jersey/jersey auction

2024-25 Gold Promotional Nights

Tuesdays TWOsdays BOGO Tickets

Thursdays & Fridays $2 Beer and $2 Hot Dogs presented by Michelob Ultra

Sundays 99-cent Ice Cream (NEW)$50 Family Pack presented by Meijer4 Tickets and $20 Concession Voucher

Fans can purchase tickets through a variety of options including Season Ticket Memberships, 6-Game Plans, and Group Packages.

