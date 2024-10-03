Rip City Remix Complete Three Trades

October 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix announced today that they have completed three transactions ahead of the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

The Remix acquired the returning player rights of Center/Forward David Muoka from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to George Conditt and a 2025 Second Round Pick in the NBA G League Draft. Muoka appeared in 38 games for Long Island in the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

In a three-team trade, the Remix acquired the returning player rights to Forward Henri Drell from the Windy City Bulls. From the Remix, the Texas Legends received the returning rights to players Jazian Gortman, Anthony Duruji and Jakub Ubraniak. In return, the Windy City Bulls received a 2025 First Round Pick (TEX) and a 2025 Second Round Pick (MEX) in the NBA G League Draft. Drell played three seasons with the Windy City Bulls beginning in 2021-22. He was converted to a Two-Way contract in December 2023, where he played four games for the Chicago Bulls.

Most recently, the Remix acquired the returning player rights to Forward Aleem Ford, a first-round pick in the 2024 G League draft and a 2025 G League International Draft pick from a trade with Wisconsin. In exchange, the Herd received the returning player rights of Terence Davis and Isiaih Mosley. During the 2023-24 season, Ford played in 36 games for the Cleveland Charge and completed the season with Wisconsin (nine games). Ford also had five appearances with the Orlando Magic in 2021-22.

Rip City Remix is excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season are now available.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.