Texas Adds Robertson, Releases Gillam

May 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Saturday the team has added rookie forward Jason Robertson on an amateur tryout agreement and released rookie goaltender Mitch Gillam from his professional tryout agreement.

Robertson, 18, skated in 68 regular-season games in 2017-18 for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), registering a team-leading 87 points (41-46=87). Among all skaters in the OHL, Robertson finished the season tied for sixth in goals (41) and seventh in points (87). He also ranked first in the League in shots on goal (308), fifth in game-winning goals (8) and was tied for fifth in power play goals (15).

During the 2018 OHL Playoffs, he appeared in all 16 postseason contests for the Frontenacs and helped his club reach the Eastern Conference Championship Series. Robertson ranked second on the team with 18 points (10-8=18) and led the club in power play goals (5) and shots on goal (61).

The forward has spent the last three seasons with Kingston, amassing 200 points (101-99=200) in 190 career contests. He has qualified for the OHL Playoffs in all three campaigns with the Frontenacs and has registered 38 points (16-22=38) in 31 postseason appearances. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Northville, Mich. was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Gillam, 25, joined the Stars earlier this week on a tryout agreement after completing his first full pro season in the ECHL. He was 23-14-2 with the Worcester Railers with a 2.15 goal against average and a .925 save percentage.

