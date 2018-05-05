Moose Fall into 0-2 Series Hole

May 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (3-4) and Rockford IceHogs (5-0) met up for Game 2 of the Central Division Finals on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. Similar to the previous night, the Moose found the opening tally in the final few minutes of the first period. Patrice Cormier worked the puck to Nic Petan, who sent it to the front of the net for a redirect past Collin Delia by Brendan Lemieux. Manitoba nearly added to the advantage with a pair of chances, but Delia and a misfire kept the Moose from building on the lead. Rockford tied the contest with 1:22 left in the period with Tyler Sikura knocking in a rebound to leave the score tied 1-1 after the opening frame.

The IceHogs took their first lead 4:45 into the second on a power play goal from Chris DiDomenico. The shifty forward was able to work his way into the slot and fire a shot to the back of the net. The Moose pushed for a tying goal, and outshot the IceHogs 14-6 in the period, but couldn't find a second tally. Rockford added to its lead with 3:57 to go in the frame as Carl Dahlstrom's point shot changed direction off a defender's stick and went up under the bar. The visitors took a 3-1 lead to the break.

The Moose pressed again in the third frame, leading the shot count by a 10-7 margin, but the two-goal lead continued to hold up for Rockford. Manitoba came up with a massive penalty kill, turning aside a five-on-three advantage midway through the period, but the Moose weren't able to capitalize on a power play of their own. Andreas Martinsen added an empty netter with nine seconds left to close out the contest with a 4-1 score.

Quick Hits

Jansen Harkins made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut.

Brendan Lemieux leads the Moose with three goals in the playoffs.

Attendance was announced at 3,955. Quotable

Forward JC Lipon - "It's a long series. You can go down 2-0 in a seven-game series. It would be different in a five-game series, but we're just going to regroup, get on the road and take care of business."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "If you look at the game, and how it was played overall, I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win."

Linked Up

Game Summary: https://mbmoo.se/2IjQoyc

Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: moosehockey.com/moosetv

Photo Gallery: https://mbmoo.se/2rniEFW

What's Next?

The Moose and IceHogs shift the series to Rockford for the next three games starting Wednesday, May 9. Tune in to the action at moosehockey.com/listenlive starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.