Saturday Matinee against Syracuse

May 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies will look to extend their second round series lead on Saturday when they host the Syracuse Crunch at Ricoh Coliseum.

The Marlies opened the series with a 6-4 victory on Thursday, with the scoring spread around to six different players. Travis Dermott, Adam Brooks, Ben Smith and Mason Marchment all notched their first goals of the postseason in that game.

Power play success will again be important for the Marlies after converting twice on Thursday. Syracuse's penalty kill has given up a goal on 25% of chances throughout the playoffs, so the Marlies will need to continue making the most of those opportunities. Throughout the postseason, the Marlies have converted 22.9% of the time on the man advantage.

Dmytro Timashov continues to lead the Marlies in scoring enter Saturday's game, with four goals and two assists in six games so far. Trevor Moore (1G, 5A) and Martin Marincin (0G, 6A) are tied with Timashov for the team lead in points.

Syracuse may be without leading scorer Matthew Peca for a second straight game, so the attention will shift to rookie Mathieu Joseph, who has seven points (3G, 4A) in four games played.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 PM and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN Radio 1050 or AHL Live.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from Ricoh Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

4-2-0 Overall Record 3-1-0

1-0 Series Record 0-1

Win 2 Streak Loss 1

22 Goals For 22

18 Goals Against 16

22.9% Power Play Percentage 36.4%

78.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 75.0%

D. Timashov (4) Leading Goal Scorer A. Volkov, G. Dumont, M. Joseph (3)

D. Timashov, T. Moore, M. Marincin (6) Leading Points Scorer M. Peca (8)

G. Sparks (4) Wins Leader E. Pasquale (2)

