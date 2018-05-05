Crunch Edged by Marlies in Double Overtime, 2-1

TORONTO - The Toronto Marlies scored late in the second overtime frame to steal a 2-1 victory from the Syracuse Crunch and build a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven North Division Finals series tonight at Ricoh Coliseum.

Matthew Peca scored the lone goal for the Crunch in the second period before the Marlies knotted the game early in the third.

Connor Ingram turned aside 55-of-57 shots through 95:10 of hockey between the pipes for the Crunch. Garret Sparks registered his second win of the series with 46 saves in net for the Marlies. Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring halfway through the middle frame. Mitchell Stephens elevated a stretch pass from the end boards for Peca to pick up in the neutral zone. He sped down the right wing on a 2-on-1 and beat Sparks with a shot just under the crossbar.

The Marlies evened the score at the 6:52 mark of the third period. Trevor Moore picked off a pass at Toronto's blue line and flew down the ice on a breakaway. After his shot went wide and hit the end boards, he grabbed the loose puck in the corner and centered it for Mason Marchment to score from the bottom of the left circle.

With 4:50 remaining in the second overtime frame, Frederik Gauthier potted the game-winner on a rebound. Pierre Engvall recorded the assist.

The series now shifts to Syracuse with Game 3 at the War Memorial Arena tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Matthew Peca is on a career-high nine-game scoring streak...Mitchell Stephens has a point in all five postseason games.

