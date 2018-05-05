Moose Falls into Early Hole

May 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (3-3) and Rockford IceHogs (4-0) opened the Central Division Finals at Bell MTS Place on Friday night. The teams went through a feeling out process in the early going of the contest with neither able to get on the scoreboard. The opening tally of the series came with 3:04 left in the period as the home side got things going. Julian Melchiori launched a high flip pass out of his own end and all the way to the Rockford zone. Buddy Robinson slipped through the defence to collect the puck and used all of his 6'6 reach to tuck it around Collin Delia and into the Rockford net. Robinson's goal and nine saves from Eric Comrie gave the Moose a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

An early Rockford power play nearly led to a tie game in the second period. Comrie got some help from the post and Peter Stoykewych on an initial opportunity before making an acrobatic save to keep the Moose in front. The IceHogs did eventually even up the contest at the 11:53 mark when Victor Ejdsell slipped past the Moose defence and went to the backhand to score Rockford's first of the series. The score stayed locked at 1-1 as the teams left the ice for the second intermission.

The IceHogs struck 3:29 into the third frame as Tyler Sikura redirected home a Chris DiDomenico feed to the back of the net for Rockford's first lead of the night. Less than a minute later, Andreas Martinsen set up John Hayden for a one-timer to extend the visitors' lead. Cody Franson added a an empty netter with 58 seconds remaining. The Moose got one back with 27 seconds to go when Jan Kostalek snuck a point shot past a screened Collin Delia to leave the final score at 4-2.

Quick Hits

Buddy Robinson has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games.

Tanner Kaspick tallied his first professional point with an assist.

C.J. Suess recorded his first Calder Cup Playoffs point with an assist.

Attendance was announced at 3,816. Quotable

Forward Buddy Robinson - "It was a good feeling to get the first playoff goal out of the way. The game didn't go the way we wanted but my legs were there, the team was skating well at times and I'm real excited to get back at it again (Saturday)."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "We'll have to play a perfect game in order to give us a chance to compete. When we play our game, we can play with them - no doubt. The mental part of it is to make sure we stay focused."

Linked Up

Game Summary: https://mbmoo.se/2rjWQM2

Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: moosehockey.com/moosetv

Photo Gallery: https://mbmoo.se/2rmuT5n

What's Next?

The Moose and IceHogs clash Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bell MTS Place in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.