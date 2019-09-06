Terdoslavich, Sandford Propel Lancaster to Huge Win

The Lancaster Barnstormers went to New England and took no prisoners.

Joe Terdoslavich homered and drove in five runs, and Darian Sandford knocked home four tallies on three singles as the Barnstormers demolished the New Britain Bees for a 13-1 victory on Friday evening at New Britain Stadium.

Lancaster's previous largest margin of victory in 2019 was ten, which had been reached twice.

The salvo began in the top of the second. Destin Hood grounded a single up the middle. Anderson De La Rosa took Rainy Lara (7-11) into right field for a second single, and Michael Martinez loaded the sacks with a single to right. Lara got Josh Bell to pop out, but Sandford cranked a single into right. The Barnstormers were about to be content with scoring only Hood until the ball skipped past right fielder Jared James for a two-base error, giving Lancaster a 3-0 lead.

Nothing more was accomplished by the Barnstormers until the fifth when K.C. Hobson greeted Lara with a single to left center. Caleb Gindl drove a double off the base of the fence in left, bringing up Terdoslavich, who blasted his 21st home run of the season to right, staking Lancaster to a 6-0 lead. Sandford added a bases loaded single up the middle for an 8-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Jared Lakind (7-7) was enjoying one of his best starts of the season. The left-hander carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth and retired the first two batters on ground balls. He worked ahead of first baseman Jason Rogers, but the former Brewer broke up the no-hit bid and the shutout with a fly ball home run to left.

Lakind allowed nothing else over the remainder of his seventh inning stint.

The Barnstormers scored their final five runs off two position players, Ozzie Martinez and Mike Carp, over the last two innings.

Lancaster went the same route. Gindl walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the ninth, then retired the side in order, two on strikes, in recording his fifth straight scoreless appearance.

The Barnstormers take on New Britain in the second game of the series on Saturday. John Anderson (10-7) will need six strikeouts to set the Barnstormers single season record. He will be opposed by right-hander Akeel Morris (5-3). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: It was the second time that Lakind had gone the first 20 batters without allowing a base hit this season...Lakind is 4-1 with a 3.17 ERA away from Lancaster...Terdoslavich joined Hobson as the only Barnstormers with five-RBI games this season...Gindl has not allowed a run in the second half.

