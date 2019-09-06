Crabs Toss One Hitter

September 6, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





York, PA - Entering a season defining series, the Blue Crabs had only struggled against one team this season. The York Revolution. Five and one half games back of the Revs, the Blue Crabs headed to York, Pennsylvania for a three game set. The Blue Crabs pitched a combined one hitter against the Revs who came into play with a .299 team batting average.

The 2019 American Association Pitcher of the Year, Mitchell Lambson (W, 1-0) took the mound in his first start for the Blue Crabs. In the first inning Justin Trapp reached on a walk, moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly. That would be the only run that he would allow in eight innings. He would only allow one hit in eight innings. It was the second longest no hitter against the Revs in their franchise history, and the hit came in the eighth inning on a ground ball through the infield.

The Blue Crabs got one back on a sacrifice fly in the second, and with two down in the fifth Edwin Garcia drove in a run to put Southern Maryland on top.

After allowing the hit in the eighth, Lambson gave way to Mat Latos who picked up his 24th save of the season, and the Blue Crabs picked up their biggest win of the season, 2-1.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

