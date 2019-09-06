Patriots Walk-Off Winners in Extras

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (20-35, 62-63) ended a season-long losing streak with a thrilling 1-0 walk-off win over the High Point Rockers (26-30, 67-59) Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Both teams were scoreless through the first nine innings of the ballgame. Somerset starter Rick Teasley tossed seven shutout innings, striking out five batters and working out of a number of jams to keep the Rockers off the scoreboard.

On the other side, Rockers' righty John Brownell spun eight scoreless frames, limiting the Patriots to just three hits.

Both Somerset and High Point failed to capitalize on opportunities in the ninth, which sent the game into extra innings.

After Mike Antonini kept the Rockers off the board in the top of the 10th, the Patriots needed just a run in the bottom half of the frame to win the ballgame. A sacrifice bunt from Rey Navarro moved Teodoro Martinez over to third base with one one before Alfredo Rodriguez drew a walk to set the stage for Scott Kelly.

The sixth-year Patriot grounded a chopper to Rocker shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo, who bobbled the ball while attempting to make the play, which allowed Martinez to score from third to give Somerset the 1-0 win.

Antonini (W, 2-3) worked two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Dusty Isaacs (1-3) allowed an unearned run to score in the 10th and was saddled with the loss.

The Patriots and Rockers continue their three-game series Saturday night. Southpaw David Holmberg (2-6, 5.17 ERA) will toe the rubber for Somerset against High Point righty Matt Sergey (2-2, 3.21 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

