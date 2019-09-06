Friday's Game vs. Sugar Land Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Friday's (September 6) game between the Long Island Ducks and Sugar Land Skeeters at Bethpage Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's (9/6) game will be made up on Saturday, September 7, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 4:00 for all fans. Game two will begin approximately 20-25 minutes following the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. Following game two, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Axis Construction.

Tickets for Friday's (9/6) game can be exchanged at the Bethpage Ballpark box office for any remaining 2019 Long Island Ducks home game, regular season or postseason, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the box office and cannot be exchanged online or by phone.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

