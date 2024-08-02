Ten Walks March Cutters to Loss

For the second night in a row, the Williamsport Crosscutters would hold an early lead over the West Virginia Black Bears but see it slip away as they fell 7-2 on Saturday night at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Williamsport pitching would allow ten walks in the game tonight, including four RBI walks.

Nick McCollum took the loss for Williamsport, falling to 1-2 on the season across both halves, after 1.2 innings of relief allowing 3 runs on three hits, including a home run, and three walks.

Emmett Bice got the start on the mound and went 4.2 innings of work allowing two runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Jacob Hasty saw time on the hill but failed to record an out, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks.

Logan Berrier went the final 1.2 innings and was the only Cutters pitcher to hold the Black Bears off the scoreboard and to avoid a walk.

Mikey Florides was the only Williamsport player to record a multi-hit night, going 2 for 4 at the plate. Kyson Donahue went 1-2 with two walks and a double, the only extra base hit for the Cutters.

McGwire Holbrook picked up his 24th RBI of the season on an 0-1 night at the plate while Mitch McCabe recorded the only other RBI of the night, his 7th. Levi Perrell and Porter Brown scored the only runs for Williamsport in the game.

With the front-half of the road trip now complete, the Williamsport Crosscutters now head to Niles, Ohio to begin a two-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday night. First pitch from Eastwood Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

WP: Michael Gemma (1-0) LP: Nick McCollum (1-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 5-9 2nd Half, 27-17 Overall Next Game: Saturday, August 3rd at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, August 6th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

