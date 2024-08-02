Preston Continues Hot Streak, Spikes Take 6-2 Loss Against Scrappers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Knox Preston continued to produce at the plate with two hits and his ninth run batted in over the last three games, but the State College Spikes dropped the second game of a two-game set to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 6-2, on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Preston, who drove in four runs apiece over the Spikes' (7-8 2nd Half) last two games, knocked in the Spikes' second run with a double to the Lion Country Kia Corner in right field that served as his second hit of the game. The Saint Louis University product has raised his batting average for the second half of the MLB Draft League season to .390 while his 13 RBI's are tied with teammate Cooper Hext for third-most in the league's second half.

State College got on the board in the fourth when Will Jewell's sacrifice fly to right scored Cam Bufford.

Hext and Manny Jackson joined Preston in delivering multi-hit games for the Spikes.

Dreylin Holmes put together another big game for the Scrappers (9-6 2nd Half), going 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and four runs scored. Holmes, who set a Medlar Field at Lubrano Park record with a 461-foot home run on Thursday night, went 5-for-8 with two walks in the two-game series.

Mahoning Valley starter Brayan Villar (1-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits over six innings for the win. Villar struck out three batters.

State College starter Brandon Bergert (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs over three innings.

Saturday, the Spikes continue their seven-game homestand with a new opponent, as the Trenton Thunder come to Happy Valley for the opener of another two-game mini-series. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature former Penn State left-hander Jordan Morales (1-0) on the mound for the Spikes in his first start with the club.

Morales, who pitched for the Nittany Lions from 2022-23 before earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors as a starting pitcher for Purdue this past spring, picked up the win in relief after pitching one inning on Wednesday in Frederick.

Highlights of Saturday's game include FIREWORKS presented by College Township along with a Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 500 fans and Bobblehead Trading Post during Hospitality Night.

The Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway will give the first 500 fans the chance to add to their collection with a hint of mystery as gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game that night, with early entrance for Season Ticket holders and groups. There will be no new bobbleheads, just favorites from the past - but we've added some bobbleheads that have never before been available at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a little help from our friends, and there will be autographed bobbleheads in the mix, too.

Plus, if fans have bobbleheads they'd like to trade, or if you would like to exchange the bobblehead received at the gates, the Bobblehead Trading Post is open throughout the night to touch base with fellow bobblehead enthusiasts. The Spikes will partner up with Springnecks, a leading bobblehead group spreading the hobby across the Mid-Atlantic, and they will have a wide array of bobbleheads available for trade at the Bobblehead Trading Post.

Sunday, Penn Highlands Healthcare Ballpark Takeover Night offers Penn Highlands Healthcare employees, guests and members the chance to take over the ballpark while the Spikes face Trenton at 6:35 p.m., and fans can enjoy a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30-6:00 p.m., along with more fun as the first 250 Kids Eat Free and the first 100 kids get a Youth Baseball Glove Giveaway at Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101!

After the long weekend, there's more in store next week, including an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway on Thursday, August 8 for the first 500 fans!

To purchase tickets to the upcoming homestand and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

