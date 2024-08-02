Pork Roll Take Game Two from Keys in Sudden Death Fashion

August 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Three Straight Wins for the Pork Roll as they Earned their 10th of the season on Friday night.

Your Pork Roll earned a hard-fought sudden death victory on Friday night and took the two-game series at home against the Frederick Keys. It was the second sudden-death win of the season for the Thunder and the second consecutive night Jacob Denner recorded the final three outs in the victory.

After the Keys struck first in the top of the second inning, the Pork Roll responded in their ensuing trip to the plate when they pushed three runs across. Third basemen Ian Battipaglia tied the game at one on an RBI-single into right field that scored Jake Simons from second. The Pork Roll then took the lead after a towering two-run home run off the bat of Bradley product Ryan Vogel. For Vogel it was his first home run of the year after just missing one in the first game of the series off the left field wall.

Frederick would later tie the game in the fourth on a two-run shot of their own off the bat of Brandon Hylton.

Following a weather delay, Trenton's starter Alec Rodriguez had his outing cut short, going four solid innings while striking out seven Keys on the night.

The Pork Roll bullpen continued their dominance as Chic DeGaetano, Anthony Potthoff, and Ethan Bradford combined for three shut-out innings in relief before Denner came on in the sudden death half inning to close the door. In the victory the Pork Roll improved to 10-4 on the second half season and remain in first place by a game and a half.

Your Trenton Thunder head on the road for a quick two-game set with the State College Spikes before returning home on August 6th for the first of three with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on August 6th at 7:00 vs the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for a Boomer for the People Notebook Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 5-13 and Dollar Dog Tuesday! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets.

