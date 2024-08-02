Keys Fall in Sudden Death Battle Against Thunder Friday Night

August 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Trenton, NJ- In a game that featured two separate weather delays in the beginning and middle of the contest, the Frederick Keys dropped a sudden death tiebreaker to the Trenton Thunder Friday night, losing by a score of 3-3 in seven innings with the Thunder winning the tiebreaker at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

After the game was shortened to seven innings due to weather, the Keys dropped the sudden death tiebreaker following a scoreless frame on offense, giving the Thunder the series sweep at home in a two-game series in the Garden State.

Following a scoreless first inning to start out the night, the Keys struck first in the second with an RBI single from Damone Hale (New Mexico St) handing Frederick an early 1-0 lead through an inning and a half of play.

The Thunder however responded with three runs in the bottom of the second with an RBI single and a two-run homer, giving the home team a two-run lead going into the third at 3-1 in Trenton.

After both teams went scoreless in the third, Brandon Hylton (Stetson) tied the game up with one swing on a two-run homer to right field in the fourth, evening up the score at three apiece heading into the fifth.

With another rain delay pushing the game back by roughly 20 minutes in the top of the fifth, Nate Lamb (North Greenville) came back out for a fifth inning and got a scoreless frame, keeping it a 3-3 game going into the sixth Friday night.

After Beau Blanchard got a scoreless sixth inning to keep it tied at three entering the seventh, Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) recorded a zero in the seventh, taking the contest into sudden death with the score still tied at three.

The Keys went out on offense in sudden death but could not score, as despite Frederick putting a runner on base, the Thunder slammed the door with a strikeout to win the game in sudden death after seven innings on Friday night.

The Keys return home for a two-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears beginning on Saturday, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 6 p.m.

The Keys will host their annual Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday with a live jersey auction benefiting the American Cancer Society. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by Community Radiology Associates.

