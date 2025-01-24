Tempers Flare in Milwaukee!: Under Review

January 24, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! This week, we're putting the spotlight on the mass confrontation in Milwaukee - were the referees' decisions justified? We'll also dive into other key plays from that game, plus a potential handball call on Marco Fabián in St. Louis. Share your thoughts and join the debate!

